NEW YORK (PIX11) — Changes are coming to New York City subway stations.

The MTA plans to open Customer Service Centers at stations around the city, officials said Wednesday. They’re designed to help riders in high-traffic subway stations.

“Customer Service Centers will be a game changer for subway riders,” New York City Transit President Richard Davey said. “By bringing full-service customer service right to stations, we are making it easier than ever for customers to receive the support they need, from switching to OMNY to enrolling in the Reduced-Fare program. Customer Service Centers embody our North Star commitment to the customer experience at New York City Transit.”

Six Customer Service Centers will open early in 2023, officials said. Another nine are expected to open later in 2023.

Agents working at the centers can help riders with switching to OMNY. They’ll also have information on travel delays and about how riders can submit complaints. The centers will be staffed 24/7.

The first six will open at:

161st Street-Yankee Stadium: 4, B, D

34th Street–Pennsylvania Station: 1, 2, 3

Atlantic Avenue–Barclays Center: 2, 3, 4, 5, B, D, N, Q, R

St. George: SIR

Coney Island–Stillwell Avenue: D, F, N, Q

Flushing- Main Street: 7

The next nine will open at:

Fulton Street: 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, J, Z

Myrtle–Wyckoff Avenues: L, M

74th Street–Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue: 7, E, F, M, R

East 180th Street: 2, 5

125th Street: 4, 5, 6

Fordham Road: 4

Times Square–42nd Street: 1, 2, 3, N, Q, R, W, S

Sutphin Boulevard–Archer Avenue–JFK Airport: E, J, Z

168th Street: 1, A, C