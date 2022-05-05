NEW YORK (PIX11) — An MTA worker cautioned a subway surfer who apparently wants to work for the transit agency.

Chief Customer Officer for the MTA Sarah Meyer responded after the surfer posted video of themself “running on your trains.” She asked if the individual wanted to meet up to talk about “working for the MTA.”

“We know you love trains as much as we do, but we also hate cleaning up body parts of subway surfers,” she tweeted. “This isn’t the way to earn keys. Maybe we can develop something together to promote fun but safe riding?”

The unidentified subway surfer has not yet responded to Meyer. In their original video tweet, the individual said they wanted to “get them keys.”

A number of people have suffered fatal falls from subway surfing in recent years. In last 2021, a man fell from the top of a moving J train as it crossed the Williamsburg Bridge. He was run over by the train.

Subway surfer deaths were also reported in 2016 and in 2017. There was also a 2019 subway surfing death. The New York Daily News reported the victim in that incident was a 14-year-old boy.