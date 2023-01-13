A road sign indicating an entrance to the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge is seen in New York, Wednesday, June 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – MTA officers at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge caught a record number of toll violators in a single day on Wednesday. The scofflaws accounted for more than $400,000 in unpaid tolls and fees, authorities said.

MTA Bridges and Tunnels officers stopped and towed the vehicles of 21 persistent toll violators on Jan. 11. Seventeen of them were caught at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, which is the most caught in a day at one bridge, according to the MTA. One of the drivers owed $57,000 in unpaid tolls and fees, officials said.

The enforcement is part of a coordinated effort by the MTA and city and state law enforcement to catch drivers using obstructed and counterfeit license plates. Bridges and Tunnels officers are also equipped with license plate readers that can identify motorists driving with a suspended registration due to unpaid tolls.

“Our agency is committed to the collection and protection of our toll revenue, which is reinvested in our facilities and helps support MTA mass transit,” MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Daniel DeCrescenzo Jr. said in a statement. “Drivers who do not pay their tolls may be subject to registration suspension and loss of their vehicle.”

In 2022, Bridges and Tunnels officers remanded 1,784 vehicles for unpaid tolls, according to the MTA.