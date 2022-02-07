MTA offers some free rides, discounts to NY riders

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Talk about saving money and you will get the attention of commuters.

The MTA is rolling out some new fare payment and discount packages for the transit system and railroads. Officials want to encourage more riders and offer some cost-savings.

MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber says it promotes equity and financial stability.

“Bringing riders back to mass transit depends on three variables: reliability, safety and price. We’ve made it a priority to get creative on fares,” Lieber SAID.

It’s called fare capping and utilizes the technology of the tap-and-go fare payment system called One Metro New York. OMNY essentially becomes an Unlimited weekly MetroCard after 12 taps. Those taps must be during the same seven days period, which runs Monday through Sunday. This starts Feb. 28, 2022.

The discounts for LIRR & Metro-North are a new 20-trip ticket that is valid for 60 days and 10% off monthly tickets.

A $5 City Ticket for off-peak travel within the boroughs on the LIRR or Metro-North will also be available.

All LIRR and Metro-North fares will be off-peak through Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

The MTA says it will evaluate the impact on operations, the customer experience and farebox revenue.

Additional changes and structures could be added once the review is complete.

City Ticket is valid at these LIRR stations: Atlantic Terminal, Auburndale, Bayside, Broadway, Douglaston, East New York, Flushing-Main Street, Forest Hills, Hollis, Jamaica, Kew Gardens, Laurelton, Little Neck, Locust Manor, Mets-Willets Point, Murray Hill, Nostrand Avenue, Penn Station, Queens Village, Rosedale, St. Albans and Woodside.

City Ticket is valid at these Metro-North stations: Botanical Garden, Fordham, Grand Central Terminal, Harlem-125th Street, Marble Hill, Melrose, Morris Heights, Riverdale, Spuyten Duyvil, Tremont, University Heights, Wakefield, Williams Bridge, Woodlawn and Yankees-E. 153rd Street.