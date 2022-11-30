NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA is rolling out upgrades to a number of rail and subway stations to make the system more accessible, officials announced Wednesday.

There will be accessibility upgrades at nine subway stations, according to the MTA. The agency is also replacing and upgrading elevators at five subway stations and making seven LIRR stations in Queens and Long Island fully accessible.

“The MTA is fully committed to make the entire system accessible, not just subways but the LIRR and Metro-North too,” MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo said. “With these new elevators spread throughout the subway system and across Long Island, a large number of riders with disabilities, customers with children in strollers and visitors with luggage will benefit from an easier way to access mass transit.”

The following stations will get new elevators under a Public-Private Partnership model:

Church Av ,

, Sheepshead Bay Station ,

, Rockaway Boulevard Station

Kings Highway Station

Woodhaven Boulevard Station ,

, Steinway Street Station ,

, Junius Street Station

Mosholu Parkway Station

The following stations will get replacement elevators under a Public-Private Partnership model:

34th Street-Penn Station , ,

, , Euclid Avenue Station ,

, 161st Street-Yankee Stadium Station ,

, 161st Street-Yankee Stadium Station

3rd Avenue-149th Street ,

Borough Hall Station in Brooklyn will also be made fully accessible, according to the MTA.

Nee elevators and upgrades are set for Amityville, Copiague, Laurelton, Lindenhurst, Locust Manor, Massapequa Park and St. Albans LIRR stations. There will also be upgrades to existing accessibility components at Auburndale and Valley Stream stations.

The MTA also has a map of all ADA accessibility upgrades in progress: