MTA makes adjustments to some train, bus schedules as 2022 begins

NEW YORK — The holidays are done, but the schedules for some train and bus routes aren’t back to usual.

With COVID cases surging, people working from home and crew shortages, commutes continue to look different.

The MTA adjusted some schedules to allow flexibility when assigning crews on trains, railroads and buses again this week.

Acting Presdient of MTA NYC Transit Craig Cipriano says staff is always working to provide service on trains and buses.

“Customers should expect they will get where they need to go,” he said.

There could be longer wait times depending in the time of day.

Bus service has been impacted. Express bus routes don’t have as much service as regular, local or select buses.

Vittorio Bugatti is a commuter and runs an express bus advocacy group on facebook.

“Waiting 45 minutes to an hour this morning and afternoon and cancellations that weren’t posted. It’s a frustrating time with the amount of trips that are out right now,” he said.

For each shift, crews are assigned based on the training for that route and position.

“It’s about how many bus and subway operators we have. We have plans and contingencies where we tweak according to that,” Cipriano said.

Check www.mta.info for real-time information on specific routes.

The agency is working to notify riders as soon as possible of there are changes.

At the end of December, 90 bus operators graduated and joined the ranks. Nearly 300 were added in the fall.

Hundreds of subway crews are also completing training and will be in service by the spring.