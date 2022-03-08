Traffic in New York City bridges and tunnels has reached 97% of pre-pandemic levels, but ridership on the rails is only at 53% of pre-pandemic levels, according to the city comptroller’s office.

The head of the MTA and the head of LIRR and Metro North sat down with PIX11 News to explain what they’re doing to get ridership back, starting with a facelift at Penn Station.

By the end of 2022, the corridor running from Seventh to Eight Avenue will be doubled in width so it’s more airy. They’ll be taking out seven head knockers, or low-hanging beams.

The construction has been an engineering feat.

MTA head Janno Lieber knows a new design is not the only thing bringing riders back because safety is a top concern for commuters.

He says subways saw 3 million riders last week; it’s a steady climb after a sharp dip from the omicron surge, but that’s less than 60% of pre-pandemic levels. He’s calling on Mayor Eric Adams to stay on top of his promises to deal with the homeless and mentally ill population and enforcing the rules of conduct.

The Long Island Rail Road and Metro North trains are at about 50 percent pre-pandemic ridership with 66 trains just added to the weekday commuter rail schedule out of Grand Central to help restore regular service.

The last two weeks has shown extremely strong ridership.