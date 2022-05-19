NEW YORK (PIX11) — Next time you want a bite to eat, the MTA wants you to skip delivery and take yourself to a local restaurant instead — using subways, buses and commuter rails, of course.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority partnered up with the James Beard Foundation to help New Yorkers explore neighborhood hot spots. The DineAWAY campaign encourages people to explore the city’s plethora of dining options, according to a press release.

The purpose of the campaign to to support the comeback of independent restaurants and small businesses. The MTA also wants to encourage riders to get back on public transit.

“Independent restaurants are the cultural, societal and economic backbone of our communities. New York City and surrounding neighborhoods boast a remarkable array of local dining spots which still need support,” said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation.

Customers can also enter the DineAWAY sweepstakes for a chance to win prizes or dinner at a neighborhood restaurant, according to a press release. To enter, the MTA told customers to look for DineAWAY sweepstakes signs at participating restaurants, as well as cards included with take-out orders. Prizes include:

Dinner at featured restaurants

VIP tickets to Brooklyn Magazine Festival

Tickets to Westchester Wine and Food Festival

Overnight stay at Hotel Indigo — East End

Neighborhoods and participating chefs include:

Harlem featuring JJ Johnson, FIELDTRIP

Astoria featuring Beatrice Ajaero, Nneji

Park Slope featuring Tonya Hopkins, Good Wine

Sunnyside/Long Island City featuring Nestor Ducan, Rincon Melania

Other chefs and restaurants are participating as well. More information is available online at MTAaway.com.