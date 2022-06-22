NEW YORK (PIX11) — In the wake of the Brooklyn subway attack, the MTA installed hidden surveillance cameras on 65 train cars, an agency spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

There are two cameras per car, NYC Transit President Richard Davey told the New York Post. They’re part of a pilot program and could be rolled out to additional trains.

“I’ve actually seen some video from the pilot, and they’re very clear,” Davey told the Post. “It’s a deployable camera. It will record a loop for a period of time, and if there’s an incident on a train, we can get into that camera and get video.”

Down the line, the MTA will posts signs letting riders know about the cameras. Camera feeds are not monitored live. Surveillance cameras are already installed in each of New York City’s subway stations.