BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A big signal improvement project in New York City will change the way people get around on the rails and the roads this weekend.

Signal modernization along the F line has moved south to Shell Avenue which requires closures along the Belt Parkway.

Church Avenue will be the final stop in Brooklyn from Friday at 11:45 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Shuttle buses are running along the impacted routes.

“What they have to do is run the trains and get the work done. Plain as day,” said Steve, a daily commuter who states he will stay at home.

New signals allow more trains to run more frequently. There have been a lot of weekend detours this year and they are scheduled for the remaining weekends in Dec. along the F line.

Beginning at 9 p.m. each evening this weekend between Cropsey and Ocean Parkway, the Belt is only one lane. Eastbound access is closed on Friday night and westbound access is closed on Saturday night.

Sunday night is yet to be determined. Commuters should check MTA info for trip planning and detours using the Q, G, and D trains.

Weekend travel often changes with the MTA’s big projects.

At the monthly board meeting as the agency discussed congestion pricing, the board brought up weekend service.

“Transit is impaired during the necessary work. How about additional service? With the shuttle bus, some people like it, some people do not,” said board member Midori Valdivia.

The position of “weekend czar” was created to monitor service and ensure adequate messaging before and during work.

“We knew we should do a better job on weekend service, even before congestion pricing. We will manage it project by project,” said Transit President Richard Davey.

Congestion pricing is designed to fund major subway, bus, and rail improvement projects.

