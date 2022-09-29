NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers have a new option when ordering “what she’s having.”

Katz’s Deli, in collaboration with Alidoro and the MTA – yes, the transit agency, developed a subway-themed sub. The 1904 Sandwich, sold at four Alidoro locations in Manhattan, is named for the year the New York City subway station opened, MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said Thursday. It comes wrapped in a Massimo Vignelli-inspired subway map design.

“This specialty sandwich may seem like an unconventional way to promote the transit system, but we are looking for opportunities to bring together iconic New York City brands and also to support small and growing businesses,” Lieber said.

The sandwich will be sold from Thursday through the end of October. It features Katz’s pastrami, garlic confit cream, calabrian chili dijon slaw and aged provolone on a rye sourdough baguette, Alidoro CEO Jon Streep said

“At its inception, we wanted something that perfectly represented the city’s culinary beginnings,” Streep said.

The sandwich costs $14. There’s also a $17 special that includes the sandwich along with chips and a cookie. There’s also a price for 75 lucky eaters: either a contactless OMNY card or a $50 gift card for OMNY.

It will be available at:

Bryant Park at 18 East 39th St from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. every day

Rockefeller Plaza at 1 Rockefeller Plaza, Concourse Level from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

Moynihan Train Hall at 383 West 31st St, from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

The Hugh at 601 Lexington Av from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. everyday