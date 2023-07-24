NEW YORK (PIX11) — Kenson Thomas, who worked as an MTA escalator and elevator general superintendent until his firing, defended himself on Monday during a phone call from his home in Florida.

“I bought a house. I built a house in Florida in 2021. I got permission from my previous bosses. I have managers who are directly responsible for oversight of elevators and escalators. One has nothing to do with the other,” said Thomas.

The MTA fired Thomas on the heels of a new report by the MTA’s Office of Inspector General, which focused on an 18-month period between 2021 and 2022 and accuses Thomas of flying to his home in Florida when he was supposed to be on the job in New York City.

“This was approved by my managers. If it was illegal, then they should not have approved it,” said Thomas.

It is important to note that elevator accessibility has generally improved and has remained stable over the last few years. Still, repairs do periodically cause a few headaches.

“You have to find somebody to help you, which is hard to find one,” said Patricia, a frequent subway rider.

But the inspector general zeroed in on Thomas’ preferred practice of working an extra-long day on Thursdays — through an overnight shift into Friday — so that he could finish up and fly home early Friday morning, instead of working his normal day shift.

Thomas acknowledged during a phone call with PIX11 News that he would often fail to clock out, which gave the system the impression he was still working, and criticized his supervisor, who was also interviewed by investigators.

“He stated that he did not know that I was flying to Florida every weekend, which is a lie,” said Thomas.

“OIG estimates that the General Superintendent was paid for 49 hours (equating to approximately $2,990 in salary) that cannot be accounted for,” the inspector general report stated.

Thomas sent PIX11 News a letter from his attorney, with corresponding text messages that he said backs up his claims he did nothing wrong.

The letter read in part: “While Mr. Kenson acknowledges that he disregarded the rule that requires him to have at least 8 hours between shifts, he did not steal time, nor maliciously deceive the Authority to steal an unearned monetary benefit. Terminating his employment after over a decade of dedicated service for starting his shift earlier is unreasonable and egregious.”

What’s not clear from the inspector general’s report is whether it will trigger any MTA policy changes, specifically stricter oversight for general superintendents and other people in senior management positions.