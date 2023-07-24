NEW YORK (PIX11) — An MTA supervisor was fired after he was caught taking multiple flights to Florida while he was on the clock, according to a report by the MTA’s Office of Inspector General.

The general superintendent, who oversaw elevator inspections and maintenance from 14th Street in Manhattan to the Bronx, took several weekday flights from New York City to his second home in Florida while he claimed to be doing fieldwork, officials said.

“Elevators and escalators are a critical component of our transportation system, especially for people with mobility challenges who depend on them,” MTA Inspector General Daniel G. Cort said in a statement. “Managers who oversee the maintenance of elevators and escalators perform a crucial role and cannot shirk their responsibilities.”

The employee, who has not been identified, was caught when the agency compared his travel and shift records from January 2021 to June 2022, the report said. Investigators found nine instances when the supervisor could not have worked his entire shift based on those records, the agency said.

The report found that the superintendent was paid nearly $3,000 for 49 hours he claimed to have worked. During the probe, the supervisor admitted that he would leave work early to catch his flights, according to investigators.

Officials said the supervisor was fired after he appealed the disciplinary process.

“This individual has now been held accountable for his failure to perform his duties and for his dishonesty,” Cort said.

