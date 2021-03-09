MTA fires Metro-North worker for alleged role in Capitol riot

Metro-North Railroad employee William Pepe was photographed taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach in Washington, D.C., federal authorities said.

The MTA fired a Metro-North worker who allegedly called out sick from work and took part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

William Pepe, a 31-year-old laborer at Metro-North’s Brewster rail yard, was initially suspended without pay. He was arrested in January on charges of conspiracy, civil disorder, unlawfully entering restricted buildings or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in restricted buildings or grounds.

Pepe’s contract was terminated Tuesday after he was given due process under MTA employees’ collective bargaining agreement, Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi said.

“We made it clear since the Jan. 6 attack on our nation’s Capitol building that the apparent participation by one of our employees was unacceptable and inconsistent with Metro-North’s values,” Rinaldi said in an emailed statement.

Pepe is a member of the Proud Boys, according to his indictment. He allegedly interfered with Capitol Police efforts to control the riot.