A subway train arrives in a station as the subway returns to twenty-four hour service on May 17, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Brace yourselves and get your wallet ready – starting Sunday, you will be paying more to ride the subway, buses, and railroads in New York City.

Fares will go up 15 cents to $2.90 for one ride on the subway or bus.

The cost of a seven-day unlimited MetroCard will increase by a dollar to $34, and a 30-day pass is going from $127 to $132, according to the MTA. The express bus base fare will increase from $6.75 to $7, and single-ride tickets on subways and buses will also increase by 25 cents to $3.25.

Fares on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North are going up by 4.5%, according to the MTA. Toll rates on MTA bridges and tunnels were also increased by 6% for drivers using an E-ZPass, from $6.55 to $6.94. For drivers without an E-ZPass, tolls by mail increased from $10.17 to $11.19.

MTA officials said riders should expect hikes every two years again.