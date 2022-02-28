NEW YORK (PIX11)— The new way to pay for a subway or bus ride took a step forward Monday.

OMNY, which stands for “One Metro New York” was rolled out in 2019. The fare payment system uses contactless credit cards, an OMNY card, or a device such as a phone or connected watch. On Monday, the MTA began putting more aspects of the technology to use.

OMNY taps will actually add up during the week and can save riders money. If a rider gets 12 taps in one week’s time, the rest of the taps for that week are free. The 12 taps have to be during the same 7-day period, which runs Monday morning at 12:01 a.m. through Sunday at midnight.

Riders do have to use the same device or card for the taps. Don’t switch between a watch and a phone. The usual free transfer is included, but that doesn’t count toward the total.

Only the first tap counts if a rider also happens to tap in other people at the same station for the same ride.

MTA officials say it will help riders who don’t want to spend the $33 up front. Currently, it works only for full-fare rides and doesn’t apply to express buses. Transit officials are working on the next phases of the project.

OMNY cards, which cost $5, are available at the transit museum annex in Grand Central, some local convenience stores and check cashing places. OMNY machines will be installed by 2023 and an app is also being created.

The MetroCard will remain in place until the final phases of the installation are complete.