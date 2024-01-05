MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Riders are back inside the 96th Street subway station as federal investigators open the case into the train derailment on the Upper West Side in Manhattan Thursday.

Two northbound No. 1 trains derailed after an out-of-service train and a passenger train collided in a tunnel near the 96th Street station, officials said.

The MTA is investigating and representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are reviewing events.

One of the trains was out of service due to vandalism. Someone had activated all of the emergency brakes, and the train could not be operated as normal. Passengers had been cleared from the train prior to the crash.

As it was directed to the yard, the front half was being pushed by the back half of the train, according to the NTSB. It came in contact with the other train, which had a green signal to switch from the express track to the local.

The chairperson said the communication between the employees on the train with one another and rail control center will be key.

NTSB will review equipment and human involvement.

Transit crews spent Friday rebuilding part of one of the trains in order to move it.

The Nos. 1 and 3 trains will run limited service in two sections with shuttle bus service provided at skipped stations. The No. 1 train will run in both directions from its northern terminus at Van Cortlandt Park-242nd Street to 96th Street, as well as from Times Square-42nd Street to South Ferry.

The No. 3 train will run in both directions from its northern terminus at Harlem-148th Street to 96th Street, as well as from Times Square-42nd Street to New Lots Avenue. Shuttle buses will provide service for customers in both directions between 96th Street and Times Square-42nd Street. The No. 2 train will continue to run on the No. 5 line.

The changes will be in effect until additional tracks can be cleared and necessary repairs are completed, officials said.