NEW YORK (PIX11) — Storms and flooding in the years since Superstorm Sandy have tested many of the improvement projects constructed by the MTA.

A report released by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli to mark the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy looked at the projects funded by federal and state funds. It found there’s still much work to be done.

Nearly $4 billion, or about 51.6% of project spending, is complete, according to the report. Another $2.3 billion, or 30.7%, is in the construction phase.

“Superstorm Sandy put our transit system to the test, revealing significant vulnerabilities. A decade later, the MTA has made progress on nearly $8 billion in projects, but much more needs to be done. The MTA needs to prioritize fortifying the system with a focus on overdue resiliency improvements in the Rockaways and Coney Island,” DiNapoli said.

Projects continue along the A line in the Rockaways and around the Coney Island Yard.

Demetrius Crichlow is the senior vice president of subways for NYC Transit. “A lot of effort has been on deployment and maintenance. The last ten years have been about how we get prepared for the next storm,” Crichlow said.

The MTA has focused on repair and improvement projects. That includes special doors and gates at 3,500 access points in the main flood zones.