NEW YORK (PIX11) — The future is coming to a train track near you.

The MTA Board’s New York City Transit Committee voted on Monday to order 640 more R211 subway cars. There will be a full vote on the “futuristic” cars on Wednesday.

“These modern trains feature wider doorways that will help speed up boarding time, run more reliably and give our riders a more modern passenger experience,” New York City Transit President Richard Davey said.

The MTA already ordered 535 of the subway cars in 2018 with a $1.75 billion price tag. The agency plans to initially role them out on the A and C lines and the Staten Island Railway.

They include security cameras, digital displays, and brighter lighting. Officials previously said the cars would be open-ended with accordion-like connectors, allowing riders to walk along the length of the train.