NEW YORK (PIX11) – The MTA board voted Wednesday to increase the fare for New York City’s subways and buses to $2.90, a 15-cent increase from the current base price.

The cost of a seven-day unlimited MetroCard will increase by a dollar to $34. A 30-day unlimited MetroCard will increase by $5 to $132.

The express bus fare will rise to $7, up 25 cents from the current $6.75. Single-ride tickets on subways and buses will also increase by 25 cents to $3.25.

The fare increase for subways and buses will take effect on Aug. 20. It’s the first increase in the base fare since 2015.

Commuter railroad riders will also see an average increase of around 4%.

The MTA board also voted to increase tolls for drivers with an E-ZPass by around 6% from $6.55 to $6.94. For drivers without an E-ZPass, tolls by mail will increase from $10.17 to $11.19. The toll increases will take effect on Aug. 6.

After warning of billion-dollar deficits, MTA officials said the budget is balanced through 2027, and the increases will ensure the operation of the transit system.