NEW YORK (PIX11) – The MTA approved its plan for congestion pricing on Wednesday.

The plan laid out by the MTA’s Traffic Mobility Review Board would charge cars $15 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street. There would be a 75% discount overnight and a $5 rebate for cars entering from the nearby tunnels.

The new tolls could be up to $36 for trucks and $7.50 for motorcycles. Taxis and for-hire vehicles have a fee per ride of $1.25 and $2.50.

The FDR Drive, West Side Highway and the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel would be exempt from congestion pricing.

The MTA will now put together a toll schedule with proposed rates before public hearings begin in February. The board will then vote on a start date.

