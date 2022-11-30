The Manhattan skyline is seen through a rain covered window in New York, Wednesday, May 18, 2011. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks will be prohibited from MTA Bridges and Tunnels crossings for much of Wednesday with rain and heavy winds blowing into the New York City area.

The ban will take effect at noon and run until midnight, the MTA said in a news release.

The move came as rain — including locally heavy downpours — and gusting winds were forecast to hit the region. Rain is expected to peak in the afternoon, while strong winds could be a factor into the night. A wind advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. for portions of the tri-state area.

Pedestrian walkways at the Cross Bay Bridge and Marine Parkway Bridge will also be closed, the MTA said in the same news release. Pedestrian access at the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge and Henry Hudson Bridge will stay open as conditions allow, the agency added.