NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Ho ho hold on to your drink.

The MTA is banning alcohol on LIRR and Metro-North trains and statins from early Saturday through noon on Sunday, the agency announced Wednesday. The ban kicks in for a 32-hour period around SantaCon.

“Maintaining safe and orderly travel is always a priority,” MTA Police Chief Mueller said. “We want everyone to enjoy their holiday festivities and get to their destination smoothly and on time.”

Officers will be at Penn Station and at Grand Central Terminal to enforce the ban. Police will confiscate alcoholic beverages. They’ll also issue summonses. People caught with drinks may also be removed from trains or stations.

The ban starts Dec. 10 at 4 a.m. It continues until 12 p.m. on Dec. 11. SantaCon starts Saturday at 10 a.m.