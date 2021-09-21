MTA asks commuters for feedback on subway, LIRR, Metro-North service

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Subway sign in new york city

A subway entrance sign in Manhattan on Dec. 5, 2012. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY — Have some gripes about subway service? The MTA wants to hear from you.

The transportation authority on Tuesday launched an all-agency customer satisfaction and COVID-19 travel survey.

MTA officials say they are looking for customer feedback about their experiences on the subway as well as on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad. It’s the first time the survey has been expanded to include the two commuter railroads.

Survey questions span several categories, including wait times, station cleanliness and safety.

“Past [survey] results have been used to focus on areas where customers had concerns, and recent ridership records prove that those concerns are being heard,” MTA Chief Customer Officer Sarah Meyer said in a statement Tuesday. “That is why we are expanding the survey’s reach to include our commuter railroads, to ensure our customer experience across the board is as strong as possible.”

The online survey, which is available in nine languages, will be open for submissions through Oct. 4.

To fill out the survey, visist mta.info/survey.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Gabby Petito case: Body found in Wyoming believed to be missing woman

Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito

Gabby Petito case: Body found in Teton during search for missing woman, coroner says

Gabby Petito’s family says Brian Laundrie ‘is not missing, he is hiding’

Gabby Petito case: Search continues for missing Long Island woman

Gabby Petito's family talks to Ashleigh Banfield

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter