An LIRR train derailed near the Hillside station, about half a mile east of Jamaica, Queens on Aug. 3, 2023. (Credit: LIRR/MTA)

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – The MTA aims to have regular rail service fully restored by Monday morning’s rush hour following the train derailment in Queens on Thursday, officials said.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said “tremendous progress” has been made in the effort to restore normal operations, but more work will continue through the weekend.

“We’re continuing to run a plan for a full and complete operation on Monday morning,” Lieber said at a press conference Friday.

On Thursday, eight train cars on a Hempstead Branch LIRR train derailed at 175th Street and 93rd Avenue near the Hillside station, about half a mile east of Jamaica, Queens, officials said. The train derailed around 11:12 a.m. after leaving from Grand Central, officials said.

This story will be updated.