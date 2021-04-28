Movement to reform police expands with international report

NEW YORK — You’ve seen the crowds of people, taking to the streets and calling for police reform.

That fight has moved beyond just America with an international legal effort to put pressure on leaders to act.

After a 10-month investigation, a team of lawyers from 12 different countries declared police violence against Black and brown communities an epidemic. One that begs the scrutiny of the International Criminal Court.

They argue that these types of crimes are violations against humanity and should be prosecuted under international law.

Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, was among those who testified.

“We can not have officers going around, taking our lives at will. This does not happen in the white communities,” Carr said.

The coordinators of the team say their report arose directly out of rage that swept America in the wake of the George Floyd murder last may. The commission is recommending the demilitarization of local police forces, a prohibition on no-knock warrants and an end to qualified immunity through which police officers avoid civil lawsuits.