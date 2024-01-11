MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A family is devastated and frantically searching for their Chihuahua Nile after the car he was in was stolen on Sunday in Mount Vernon.

“I honestly don’t care about the car,” said Nile’s owner Stephanie Urzua. “I just want my pet back; he is part of the family and my daughter’s emotional support animal.”

Urzua went shopping with her cousin on Sunday evening. After stopping at a beauty supply store near Ozzie’s Ice Cream & Things on First Avenue, Urzua was crushed to find that the car and Nile were gone.

Urzua filed a police report, but more than anything, she wants her 7-year-old pup back.

Nile was stolen inside a 2004 Honda Pilot with the New Jersey plate K47 SSE, according to Urzua. Nile is a black male Chihuahua with brown and white accents. He is not neutered or microchipped and was not wearing a collar when he was stolen.

Urzua is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for his return — no questions asked.

Anybody with information is asked to email surzua2112@gmail.com.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.