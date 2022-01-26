Mount Vernon man sentenced for stabbing, sexually assaulting woman

WHITE PLAINS, NY (PIX11) – A Mount Vernon man was sentenced to nine years in state prison for stabbing a woman in the face after he had sexually assaulted her over a year ago, the Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Wednesday.

Hasarn Myke, 40, pleaded guilty to several charges of attempted assault, sexual abuse, assault and unlawful imprisonment for the violent Nov. 20, 2020 attack. Additionally, he will also remain under post-release supervision for 15 years.

Myke punched the victim in the face and body and kicked her in the stomach while in a secluded area in Mount Vernon, authorities said. He then used a knife to remove the woman’s clothing, sexually assaulted her and stabbed her in the face. Myke then stood the victim up, grabbed her by the back of the neck and forced her to walk naked at knifepoint toward his home, according to investigation conducted by the Mount Vernon Police Department.

The victim was able to escape to a nearby house, called police and was transported to a hospital, Rocah said. Myke was arrested seven days later, official records show.

After being released from prison, Myke will be required to register as a sex offender.