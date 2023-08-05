SOMERS, N.Y. (PIX11) –  A doctor and Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai shot her baby and then herself, police said. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that at 7:00 a.m., Krystal Cascetta entered her child’s room and shot her baby, and then turned the gun on herself. 

The scene is consistent with a murder-suicide, officials said. 

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.