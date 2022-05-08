NEW YORK (PIX11)— The Ruth Bader Ginsburg Democratic Club is holding an abortion-rights rally Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn.

Protesters will gather at 2 p.m. outside the Joralemon Street municipal building named after the former Supreme Court Justice. The club is asking people to bring their mothers and daughters to fight for a woman’s right to choose.

This is the latest event where activists are protesting the leaked Supreme Court draft indicating Roe v. Wade could be overturned this summer. On Saturday, Rev. Al Sharpton reaffirmed his belief in Roe v. Wade and hosted Planned Parenthood at a meeting at National Action Network in Harlem.

Attorney General Letitia James attended an abortion-rights rally at the Nassau County courthouse in Mineola on Saturday.

“I want young girls to control their future, their body ..this is an issue of autonomy over one’s body,” James said.