NEW YORK (PIX11) – The mother of a 5-year-old child who went missing for several hours in Queens Tuesday is facing charges, police said.

Police said 30-year-old Kimberly Pijuan was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said the girl was with Pijuan around 9 a.m. Tuesday at a Foodtown Supermarket on 37th Avenue. While in the store, the girl reportedly asked her mother to go to the park, police said. Pijuan said no but allowed an acquaintance to take her daughter instead.

The acquaintance, whom Pijuan has known for about a month, was the 75-year-old person of interest in police custody. Surveillance images released by the NYPD show the man holding the girl’s hand in the grocery store. Police said the Pijuan subsequently could not contact the man and called 911 around 1 p.m.

Around 4 p.m., a good Samaritan spotted the girl in the Jackson Heights subway station — just a few blocks from the Foodtown supermarket — and flagged down officers, police said.

Police said the man in custody lives in the Harlem area but did not release his name or indicate whether he has any criminal record.

