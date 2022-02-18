Mother dies, but her husband and 10 month-old baby survive LI house fire intensified by high winds

SETAUKET, N.Y. (PIX11) — Despite what firefighters describe as her husband’s best efforts to save her, a 31 year-old woman died in a house fire just after midnight on Friday morning. It was made worse by gale force winds.

The woman, Lisa Ostrowski, died while trying to escape the flames of her home on Old Town Road. Her husband, Steven Ortner, 30, sustained serious injuries, but survived. He managed to save the couple’s 10 month-old son, with the help of one good Samaritan, who’d stopped at the home while driving by, apparently, as well as with the help of a neighbor, who called 911 and rushed to the scene.

“I thought I saw flames and I was confused, because people were just driving by the house,” said Karina Schwarz, 20. She lives across the street and down the road, about two blocks away from the house that caught fire.

“I ran out of my house and drove my car down the street,” Schwarz said.

When she got to where the fire was, she pulled out her phone.

“I called 911 and said, ‘This is the situation. Somebody’s porch is on fire.'”

At the same time, she said, another car stopped.

“Some man pulled over on the road and ran towards the house,” Schwarz said.

Firefighters now say that the man was a good Samaritan who ended up encountering Ortner, the resident, who’d come out onto the porch roof with his 10 month-old son, Leo. Ortner was able to get his baby down to the good Samaritan. He then tried to rescue his wife, according to fire officials.

Schwarz watched and listened while the whole thing unfolded in front of her.

“I said to the dispatcher, I was like, ‘Some woman is screaming, somebody’s screaming. We need to do something.'”

Firefighters arrived very shortly after her call, but with winds gusting to 40 miles an hour, it quickly made the fire worse.

“The wind blew, and it started taking branches with it,” Schwarz said. “It was just a giant orange ball.”

Despite the intensity of the flames, Ortner was able to get out. He’s in the hospital with serious injuries. The 10 month-old baby had minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Suffolk County Police Department said that their homicide unit is working the case, along with the Setauket Fire Department’s arson investigators.

SCPD Commissioner Rodney Harrison said that having the units assigned in a fatal fire is standard procedure, and that no criminal activity is suspected.

It is a tragic situation, made worse by the flames. However, it may have been worse still, if the neighbor, and the mystery good Samaritan, hadn’t taken fast action, as the mother of neighbor Karina Schwarz pointed out.

“She wasn’t supposed to be home this weekend,” Schwarz’s mother, Lorna Schwarz, pointed out. Her daughter had originally planned to stay at college, and not come home.

“She was at the right place at the right time,” Lorna Schwarz said.