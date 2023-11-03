WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A house exploded in Dutchess County resulting in 15 people getting hurt on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

PIX11 News has learned more about the victims of the massive explosion at 4 Brock Row in Wappingers Falls.

Shantelle Whyte and her four boys lived in one of the homes that were leveled by the blast Thursday afternoon. Family members stated they were buried under debris and suffered serious injuries.

All five family members were hospitalized with second and third-degree burns. There is a GoFundMe campaign to help with their medical expenses. The family is among eight other injured people who remain in the hospital.

Seven have already been released.

Authorities stated the blast happened when a utility crew hit a gas line.

There is no criminality suspected however local and state officials are investigating the incident.

