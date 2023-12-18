STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a mother accused of kidnapping her 3-year-old daughter on Staten Island, according to the NYPD.

Police said Kadence France, 3, was taken in front of her home on Curtis Place around noon on Dec. 16. It’s believed France’s mother, 26-year-old Randalae Rhodes, took her daughter and put her into a blue 2-door Honda Accord before fleeing, according to authorities.

Rhodes does not have custodial rights to France, police said.

France was last seen wearing a pink jacket, black winter cap with pompoms, sparkled black leggings and black boots, according to authorities.

France and Rhodes may be in Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

