CONEY ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – A mother is accused of attacking her own child as they rode the Q train on Coney Island back on Aug. 26, the NYPD said.

Police said five witnesses told them they saw 18-year-old Amelia Laborde hitting her son with both an open and closed fist and shaking him around 11 p.m.

The boy was taken to Mt. Sinai Brooklyn, police said.

Laborde has been charged with assault of a person less than 7 years old, endangering the welfare of a child, assault, menacing and harassment.

Police said she is also facing weapons charges after they found a throwing-style knife in her purse.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.