BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The Grant Avenue station in Brooklyn has the most reported rat sightings across all subway stations in New York City in October, according to the Transit app.

The Transit app collects data on rat sightings through its Rate-My-Ride feature. Customers can give feedback through the feature, rating things like cleanliness, timeliness, safety, and more.

The Great Kills station in Staten Island had the second-highest percentage of rat sightings, according to the app. Rats have been reported on 40% of subway trips taken in October, app data shows.

App developers said that 1.2 million New Yorkers use Transit every month to get around the city.

