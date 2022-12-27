FILE – The toes of a baby are seen DHR Health, July 29, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Health Department announced the most popular baby names in New York City for 2021 on Tuesday.

The names Emma and Liam were 2021’s reigning champions for the most popular baby names in New York for the fifth year in a row, according to the Health Department. Starting in 2016, Liam has been the No.1 name for boys, and Emma has been the No.1 name for girls since 2017.

In total, 434 Emmas and 703 Liams were born in 2021, according to New York City birth certificate records.

“We are so pleased to welcome the Liams, Emmas, Olivias, Noahs and every other newborn, to our city and the world,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. “The joy they bring will make for a happier 2023 and beyond.”

A spokesperson for the Health Department said the agency’s list of top baby names for the prior year is released annually in December since the current year is not quite finished.

Most Popular Baby Names New York City, 2021 RANK GIRLS BOYS 1 Emma Liam 2 Olivia Noah 3 Mia Ethan 4 Sophia Lucas 5 Leah Jacob 6 Ava Joseph 7 Isabella David 8 Amelia Daniel 9 Luna Aiden 10 Sofia Benjamin TOTAL BIRTHS 48,648 50,614