NEW YORK (PIX11) – The New York City neighborhood with the most complaints called into 311 is Flushing, Queens, according to a new study from MoverDB.com.

The website examined 311 records in cities across the country. In a list of 34 cities, New York City came in 16th place for 311 complaints.

Flushing residents call 311 almost daily to complain about air traffic noise and car alarms set off by low-flying planes coming out of LaGuardia Airport, according to the study.

The neighborhoods with the most 311 calls after Flushing are Wakefield in the Bronx, the West Side of Manhattan and Harlem.

The neighborhood with the fewest complaints called into 311 is Co-Op City, according to the study.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.