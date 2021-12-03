Police on the scene after random stabbings left a Columbia student dead and a tourist wounded in Morningside Heights, Manhattan late Thursday night, Dec. 2, 2021, the NYPD says. (PIX11 News via LLN NYC)

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A seemingly unprovoked stabbing spree in an Upper Manhattan park late Thursday night left a Columbia student dead and a tourist wounded, according to police.

The NYPD said officers responded just before 11 p.m. to a 911 call of a man stabbed in the vicinity of West 123rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

The suspect had allegedly randomly stabbed a 30-year-old man in the stomach inside Morningside Park, police said.

The Columbia graduate student was rushed to an area hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead, according to the NYPD. His identity was not immediately released.

About 10 minutes later in the same park, by West 110th Street, the assailant allegedly stabbed a 27-year-old man in the torso, authorities said.

He was hospitalized and police described his condition as “stable” early Friday.

The second victim is a tourist visiting the city from Italy, according to police sources.

While canvassing the areas near the incidents, police came across a 25-year-old man fitting the description of the suspect threatening another man with a knife inside Central Park, in the vicinity of West 104th Street and Central Park West, the NYPD said.

The knife-wielding man was taken into custody without further incident and the knife was recovered from the suspect, authorities said.

According to police sources, the suspect is a 25-year-old ex-convict and suspected member of the EVK “Everybody Killas” gang.

The suspect was on parole for a gang assault in 2013, while his most recent arrest that’s unsealed was in 2014 for conspiracy, police sources said.

No charges had been filed, as of early Friday morning.

Police do not believe the victims knew each other.

The attacks come nearly two years after Tessa Majors, an 18-year-old Columbia student, was stabbed to death during a robbery. The Majors case sparked widespread outrage, in part over safety in the area.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).