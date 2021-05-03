More than a dozen shot in NYC over the weekend, including 2 teens

NEW YORK — More than a dozen people were shot over the weekend in New York City, including two teens.

Both teenage victims were shot in the back on the Upper West Side, police said. Most of the weekend’s shootings, including another double shooting, happened in Brooklyn.

On Saturday, there were six shootings with eight victims, police said. On the same day in 2020, there was just one shooting with one victim.

A 54-year-old man was shot three times in Brooklyn on Sunday night around 8:30 p.m., police said. He was hit in the right leg, left shoulder and left hip. The shooter fled on foot.

City officials came under fire after last weekend when more than two dozen were shot.

After years of record-low crime statistics, 2020 was one of the bloodiest years for New York City in nearly a decade. The city recorded 447 killings as of Dec. 29, 2020, a 41% increase over 2019 and the largest number since 2011.

In April, Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled a citywide plan to prevent gun violence this summer.

