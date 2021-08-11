More than 25,000 lose power in NY, NJ as oppressive heat continues

NEW YORK, NY – A Con Edison worker attends the site of an explosion in East Harlem in New York City. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — More than 25,000 customers lost power across New York and New Jersey on Wednesday night as extreme heat continued in the region.

Thunderstorms flared up. Forecasters said 60 mph gusts, hail and torrential downpours were possible. Once the storm threat diminishes, it will be a warm and humid night Wednesday as temperatures drop into the upper 70s.

On Thursday, temperatures are going to quickly soar into the mid to upper 90s. Adding in the very high levels of humidity, we will see the heat index topping out past 105 degrees during the day. Once again, the threat of a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out late in the day.

Despite the heat, those with power shouldn’t run their air conditioning too much, New York City Emergency Management Commissioner John Scrivani warned.

It can strain the region’s electric grid and cause blackouts and brownouts.

As of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, 19,447 JCP&L customers were impacted by power outages. PSE&G reported 4,217 customers were impacted; PSEG LI said 64 customers experienced outages; Orange and Rockland reported 806 customers with outages and ConEd said 678 customers lost power.