More than 20,000 lose power across NJ, NY amid severe storms

NEW YORK — More than 20,000 customers across New York and New Jersey lost power Thursday as rain poured, hail fell and thunder rumbled across the region.

As of 5:15 p.m., Con Edison reported 557 customers without power; JCP&L reported 9,782 customers without power; PSEG LI reported 298 customers without power, PSE&G in NJ reported 11,125 customers without power and Orange and Rockland reported 705 customers without power.

Severe thunderstorm and flash food warnings were issued across the region. A tropical storm warning was also issued for coastal New Jersey and Long Island.