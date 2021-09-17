More than 2,000 businesses get warnings in first days of Key to NYC vaccine enforcement

People use New York’s new “Excelsior Pass” app, a so-called “vaccine passport,” that people can download to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. (NY Governor’s Press Office via AP, File)

NEW YORK — Enforcement of New York City’s Key to NYC vaccine requirement began Monday and more than 2,000 businesses had received warnings as of Friday.

Inspectors from 13 city agencies have done about 5,500 total inspections at at restaurants, clubs and bars, fitness centers, gyms, pools, movie theaters, concert venues, museums and aquariums, sports arenas and more.

Businesses get a warning before they’re fined for failure to comply with the mandate.

At one Manhattan restaurant that was checking for vaccination status, a hostess was attacked by three tourists from Texas when she asked for proof they’d been vaccinated against COVID.

NYPD officers arrested the women on charges of misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief.