NEW YORK (PIX11) — Since the Israel-Hamas war began earlier this month, more than 200 demonstrators have been arrested in over 100 protests and rallies in New York City, authorities said Thursday.

In the past 19 days, roughly 70,000 people have participated in 110 protests across the five boroughs, according to an NYPD official. During the protests, 233 people were arrested and about 225 were given summonses for disobedience, officials said.

Nearly 20 of those arrests happened when protesters clashed with NYPD officers at a pro-Palestinian rally in Brooklyn on Sunday. The demonstrators were charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and failure to use a sidewalk, police said.

“I cannot really thank the men and women of the New York City Police Department for the job of allowing people to peacefully protest and at the same time maintaining order and discipline,” Mayor Eric Adams said at a press briefing Thursday morning.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Thursday that more than 7,000 Palestinians have been killed so far in the war. Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel killed more than 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials.

