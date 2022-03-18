ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — Union representation is one of the hot topics at Starbucks locations around New York City and the country.

A Starbucks shop in Queens at Astoria Boulevard and 31st Street is the most recent to file paperwork and send a letter to the corporate office. Seven locations in New York City and Long Island have filed so far, and more are expected as the colleagues make connections.

“Starbucks Workers United” is a collaboration between employees and the union, Workers United. Since August, 145 locations across the country have joined. Six have had elections and are unionized under a process governed by federal law and the National Labor Relations Board.

A Starbucks spokesperson said the company is always listening and learning and believes they work better together as partners without a union. Starbucks offers some health benefits and last year announced wage increases to $17 and higher in the summer.

Employees want to sit down with company leaders and negotiate health plans, deductibles, consistent schedules and work rules. Employees vote in formal elections whether or not to form a union. That will happen by the first week of April at the other locations around New York as they are further along in the process.