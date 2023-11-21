NEW YORK (PIX11) – A moped driver is in critical condition after he was struck by an SUV in a hit-and-run in Astoria Saturday night, according to the NYPD.

The crash happened at the corner of Broadway and 29th Street around 5:45 p.m. Police said the SUV was traveling north on 29th Street when it collided with the moped, which was going east on Broadway.

The force of the collision was so strong, it sent the moped flying into a nearby fruit and vegetable stand, according to authorities.

The 26 -year-old driver of the moped was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

