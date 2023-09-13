QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was shot during an argument over a car crash in Astoria Tuesday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said the victim’s moped crashed into a red MINI Cooper convertible occupied by two women and one man near 2116 Steinway St.

That’s when a fight broke out and the man in the convertible shot the moped driver in the right arm, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. The convertible fled the scene, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.