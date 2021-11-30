Months later, Ida still causing problems for tri-state families

It’s been nearly three months since Ida ripped through the tri-state region, and some families are still displaced.

In the hardest hit spots of Westchester County, residents were able to stay in a hotel covered by the county government, but that help ended Tuesday.

It’s back to square one for Jamie Bambace and her loved ones.

“It’s very frustrating you feel alone you feel displaced,” said Bambace.

The Rye Brook family hasn’t slept inside their home since the beginning of September, when Ida ravaged almost every inch of where they once lived.

Like other families who fell victim to Mother Nature’s wrath, the Bambace’s didn’t qualify for FEMA relief because they have their own flood insurance.

Bambace said they’re underinsured and have have more than $200,000 in repairs.

As a result, they packed their bags and moved into a hotel, courtesy of the county.

Heading into December, their home, which is in a floodplain, remains uninhabitable, they’re in debt and the county’s hotel stay has ended.

“It’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Bambace.

Westchester County leaders said the county and the American Red Cross housed displaced residents in a hotel, supplied them with three meals and day and transportation for children to attend school.

The county communications director, Catherine Cioffi, said in part, “Since Ida, the county has spent nearly a quarter [of] a million dollars servicing nearly 100 residents. Nearly three months later, the county’s Department of Social Services is working with the few families still displaced to find them continued housing.”

Brambace refused these options which include an apartment in New Rochelle or a shelter.

Instead, her family will pay around $12,000 to remain in a hotel until her home is insulated.

Neighbors said the extreme flooding stems from the Blind Brook creek, which runs adjacent to their street.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer addressed the issue in October.

He said the county is working with the federal government to identify the infrastructure funds needed to alleviate the problems.

Meanwhile, the Bambace family is hopeful they’ll have some insulation in their home by mid-January.

This way they can begin repairing their home.

If you’d like to help out the Bambace family, you can find more here.

For an extensive and updated list of resources for those impacted by Ida, see PIX11’s story here.