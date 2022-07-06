NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City was set to reopen monkeypox vaccine appointments Wednesday after receiving thousands of additional doses, but appointments have been delayed due to a scheduling glitch.

New York City received 6,000 additional monkeypox vaccine doses. Vaccine appointments were set to open through the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene website Wednesday afternoon. However, a glitch in the system made the appointments available prematurely, and the health department was forced to temporarily shut down appointment scheduling.

“We are sorry about the issues today with scheduling monkeypox vaccination appointments. We are experiencing technical difficulties and will post another update in a few hours about additional appointments,” the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene posted on Twitter at 3:34 p.m.

Some New Yorkers were able to make appointments when they opened prematurely. The appointments made prematurely will still be honored, health officials said.

As of Wednesday, 119 people in New York City have tested positive for orthopoxvirus — presumed to be monkeypox. That’s more than double the number from the prior week.

“Anyone can get and spread monkeypox. The current cases are primarily spreading among social networks of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, so this community is currently at greater risk of exposure,” the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene website states.

Most of the people with monkeypox have experienced mild illness, have not been hospitalized and have recovered, according to the health department.

Monkeypox is a contagious disease that is most often spread through direct contact with a rash or sores of someone who has the virus. It can also spread through contact with clothing, bedding and other items used by a person with monkeypox, or from respiratory droplets that can be passed through prolonged face-to-face contact. Transmission can happen during sex or other intimate activities such as oral, anal or vaginal sex, hugging, kissing or massaging.

The most common symptom of monkeypox is a rash or sores that can look like pimples or blisters. These may be all over the body or just in certain parts. Symptoms usually start seven to 14 days after exposure, but in some cases they may not appear for up to 21 days, according to health experts.