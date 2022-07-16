CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Frustrations are mounting regarding the supply and distribution of the monkeypox vaccine in New York City.

As of Friday, 461 people have tested positive for monkeypox in New York City — an increase of 72 cases from just the day before, according to health officials.

City officials on Friday released an additional 9,200 vaccination appointments online. It took only a few minutes before they were all gone. The appointments were for the coming days and weeks.

The shots will be distributed at four city-run sexual health clinics in Chelsea, Harlem, Corona and Staten Island. There will also be one-day pop-up sites on Sunday at schools in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx.

The new appointments came after weeks of issues over the limited number of appointments in New York City. Health officials have come under fire for a rollout fraught with technical glitches related to the online appointment booking system. Still, officials say they are doing what they can to get people the shots.

“Outside the kinks on the website, people are getting shots, they come in we get them out and we are going to continue to do that,” Mayor Eric Adams said.